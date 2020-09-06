John Byron Keener



John Byron Keener passed away on May 8, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington. He was born on May 30, 1933 in Bothell, Washington to parents Vern and Lois (Bump) Keener.



John married JoAnn (Beckstrom) Keener on December 8, 1956 and they enjoyed over 60 years of marriage before her passing. Together they enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling. Both John and JoAnn were members of several trap shooting clubs and were skilled shooters. John served four years in the Army stationed in Adak, Alaska. He was also proud to be a member of the Steven's Pass ski patrol.



Volunteer service was important to John as he was an active Rotarian. He especially enjoyed volunteering at the annual Rotary Santa Breakfast. John was also a volunteer firefighter for the Bothell Fire Department for over thirty years and Chief for three of those years. John enjoyed working for the family owned business; Keener's Meats and went on to help start up K&N Meats, a wholesale meat company. While working as owner and President of K&N, he began a sister business called OK's Cascade that was a mobile catering and shower company to the National Forest Service. John eventually left K&N in 1987 and continued as owner and President of OK's Cascade until the sale of the company in 2001.



John was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Keener. One of his greatest accomplishments were his children and grandchildren. John always wanted children and was blessed with three. He is survived by sons Jay (Julie) Keener, Ray (Brenda) Keener, and daughter Sharon Keener-Reynolds. John had seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters who all lovingly referred to him as 'Papa'. He is also survived by sister Kathy Keener and preceded in death by brother Wayne Keener.



The Keener family will have a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the City of Bothell Fire Department.



