1/1
John Byron Keener
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Byron Keener

John Byron Keener passed away on May 8, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington. He was born on May 30, 1933 in Bothell, Washington to parents Vern and Lois (Bump) Keener.

John married JoAnn (Beckstrom) Keener on December 8, 1956 and they enjoyed over 60 years of marriage before her passing. Together they enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling. Both John and JoAnn were members of several trap shooting clubs and were skilled shooters. John served four years in the Army stationed in Adak, Alaska. He was also proud to be a member of the Steven's Pass ski patrol.

Volunteer service was important to John as he was an active Rotarian. He especially enjoyed volunteering at the annual Rotary Santa Breakfast. John was also a volunteer firefighter for the Bothell Fire Department for over thirty years and Chief for three of those years. John enjoyed working for the family owned business; Keener's Meats and went on to help start up K&N Meats, a wholesale meat company. While working as owner and President of K&N, he began a sister business called OK's Cascade that was a mobile catering and shower company to the National Forest Service. John eventually left K&N in 1987 and continued as owner and President of OK's Cascade until the sale of the company in 2001.

John was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Keener. One of his greatest accomplishments were his children and grandchildren. John always wanted children and was blessed with three. He is survived by sons Jay (Julie) Keener, Ray (Brenda) Keener, and daughter Sharon Keener-Reynolds. John had seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters who all lovingly referred to him as 'Papa'. He is also survived by sister Kathy Keener and preceded in death by brother Wayne Keener.

The Keener family will have a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the City of Bothell Fire Department.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved