John Carlyle Carlson
On Christmas morn, two days after his 97th birthday, John C (Jack) Carlson joined the Christmas Angel Choir. John was born to Nels & Margaret in E. Stanwood, WA December 23, 1922. He was raised in West Seattle and lived his adult life in North Seattle. He attended Highline High School and the University of Washington.
In WWII he served as an Officer on the USS Sibley, a troop transport ship, in the Pacific at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. After leaving the losses of war, he took the hard-earned freedom to continue to serve his family, his community and his church. He served with a gifted voice and an easy smile, and sparkling eyes that created an immediate rapport with adult and child alike. He was a lifelong member of University Lutheran Church, the Seattle Opera Guild, Lake City Elks and .
John was pre-deceased by his wife of 61 years, Dr. Mary N. Surtees Carlson, their son Dr. James N. Carlson (Cheryl L), sister Evelyn and brothers Gene and Glen Carlson.
He leaves behind his daughter Suzi Stonebridge (Jerry); sons Geoffrey and Terry (Cheryl R); grandchildren Ted and Jeff Stonebridge; Kristina Coulter, Anna-Lisa Notter, John and Ross Carlson; Sean, Maggie and Erin Carlson, Brad, Brian and Nicky; nieces, nephews, great and great-great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at University Lutheran Church 1604 NE 50th St, Seattle on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 2:00pm. Interment at Tahoma
National Cemetery 18600 SE 240th
St., Kent will be later this year.
In lieu of flowers, "remember me fondly and take care of each other".
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020