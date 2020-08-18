John Casey
John (Jack) Casey, age 95, passed away August 13, 2020 at Highline hospital in Burien, Washington.
Jack was born October 1, 1924 in Burke Washington to Frank and Mary Casey, and grew up on the family homestead in Quincy Washington. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Inez, daughter Patricia, granddaughter Rebecca, as well as siblings Margaret, Frank, Alice, Cecilia, Teresa and Art. Jack is survived by daughter Rebecca, sons John (Pam), Tim and Mike. Jack had 11 grandchildren and many great as well as great-great grandchildren. He was a proud WW2 veteran.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Francis House, 1108 E. Spruce Street, Seattle, Washington 98122.
Please sign Jack's Guestbook at www.bonneywatson.com