1/
John Casey
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Casey

John (Jack) Casey, age 95, passed away August 13, 2020 at Highline hospital in Burien, Washington.

Jack was born October 1, 1924 in Burke Washington to Frank and Mary Casey, and grew up on the family homestead in Quincy Washington. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Inez, daughter Patricia, granddaughter Rebecca, as well as siblings Margaret, Frank, Alice, Cecilia, Teresa and Art. Jack is survived by daughter Rebecca, sons John (Pam), Tim and Mike. Jack had 11 grandchildren and many great as well as great-great grandchildren. He was a proud WW2 veteran.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Francis House, 1108 E. Spruce Street, Seattle, Washington 98122.

Please sign Jack's Guestbook at www.bonneywatson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BONNEY-WATSON - WA Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved