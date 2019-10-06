|
John Chadwick Blackman
John Blackman, 86, passed away peacefully in his home on September 24, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. John was born on May 31st, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Dorothy Beatty Blackman and Joseph Kersley Blackman. Most recently, John was former CEO/owner of Argosy Cruises, L.L.C. after a 32 year career with United Airlines.
John proceeded in death by his beloved wife Mary. They were married for 55 years. He is survived by his beloved wife Anna Sanna Blackman, his sister Ann Whitney, his brother Joseph Blackman, his children Scott and Marc Blackman, his 4 grandchildren Kelly, Ryan, Jacob, and Elisabeth Blackman, his two great granddaughters Abbie and Ella Blackman, and 4 step-children.
John grew up in Hinsdale, Illinois. Graduated from Illinois College of Commerce, and participated in executive programs at Syracuse and Stanford Universities.
John served in the Army in Germany during the Korean War and joined United Airlines in 1956 in the finance department. His career at United Airlines included serving as VP of Public Affairs, VP of Southeast region, VP West Coast Region and VP and General Sales Manager. In 1988 he moved to Seattle as Senior VP of Sales & Marketing for Holland America. In 1990 he and 3 other partners purchased Seattle Harbor Tours. In 1993 he became the majority owner and CEO. He renamed the company Argosy Cruises and grew the company from three vessels to 13 vessels before selling it to his longtime friend and partner.
In addition to his passionate love for Seattle, John will be remembered for his immense contributions at United Airlines, Argosy, and the Seattle region's businesses and community organizations. His family and friends remember John for his energy, generosity, tenaciousness, integrity, fierce loyalty, business and personnel instincts, and an authentic, trusting, and fun-loving nature that naturally disarmed all he came in contact with. John was not concerned about what people thought of him as much as how well he treated them. In addition to his staple phase "Got it", he would also comment that it's not about the years; it's not about the age; it's about love. He was loved for the person he was and will be missed by all who knew him.
There will be celebrations of John's life both in Seattle and Chicago. The Seattle event will be held on Sunday, October 27th. For more information and to RSVP, please visit www.forevermissed.com/john-chadwick-blackman/#about
A private, family-only event will be held in Chicago on November 16th. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Seattle Aquarium in John's memory.
www.seattleaquarium.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019