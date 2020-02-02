Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Charles Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Charles Crawford Obituary
John Charles Crawford

1947 ~ 2020

John was born on July 21, 1947 in Mount Vernon, Ohio. After graduating high school in Lombard, Illinois he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii. There, he met his future bride, Irene Marie Kastner. They were married on June 28, 1968 and have been married for 51 years. They came to visit Irene's family in Seattle, Washington and he quickly fell in love with the Pacific Northwest.

To view John's full obituary and share memories, please visit:

www.EmmickFunerals.com/notices/John-Crawford
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -