John Charles Crawford
1947 ~ 2020
John was born on July 21, 1947 in Mount Vernon, Ohio. After graduating high school in Lombard, Illinois he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii. There, he met his future bride, Irene Marie Kastner. They were married on June 28, 1968 and have been married for 51 years. They came to visit Irene's family in Seattle, Washington and he quickly fell in love with the Pacific Northwest.
To view John's full obituary and share memories, please visit:
www.EmmickFunerals.com/notices/John-Crawford
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020