John Charles Huber



John was born November 4, 1942 in Boston to Rev. George H and Eunice E. (McFarland) Huber. He died peacefully at home May 10, 2019 following a brief illness with pancreatic cancer.



He grew up in Montesano, WA, Albany, OR, and Nampa, ID, graduating from Kubasaki High School in the Ryukyu Islands. John graduated from the University of Puget Sound, where he was a founding member of Beta Theta Pi, Delta Epsilon Chapter. He joined the US Army Reserve Medical Corps and served 32 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.



In 1966 John married Patricia E Peterson and had 2 children: Sally Jo and Christopher John. In 1983 he married Ann McQuaid. They adopted 3 children from India: Renate Krishna, Rhea Rebekah Poonam and Cyrus Raju.



John's first career was managing Continuing Care Retirement Communities in Seattle and Spokane. Retiring early, he began his second career as a special needs school bus driver for Bellevue School District. He drove bus for 20 years and was still employed when he died.



John was a friend of Bill W for 30 years; an active member of Newport Presbyterian in Bellevue and then Mt. Baker Park Presbyterian in Seattle for 35 years; served as a Stephen Minister and Deacon; sang bass in the church choir. He and Ann were foster parents to 19 children and hosts to many international exchange students.



John is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Sally Jo (Ralph) Hicks, Christopher (Lita) Huber, Rhea (Sascha) Elsen, Renate Huber, Cyrus Huber; grandchildren, Kamila and Lincoln Huber, Reginald and Isaac Cooper; sister, Anne (Don) Zontine.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, at noon, at Mt. Baker Park Presbyterian Church, 3201 Hunter Blvd S, Seattle, followed by a picnic celebration at the family home.



Memorial donations are suggested to Treehouse, 2100 - 24th Ave S, Seattle 98144; treehouseforkids.org



