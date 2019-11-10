|
|
John Christopher Belmont
Mill Creek, WA
John Belmont, 72, passed away peacefully on a beautiful autumn morning on October 29, 2019. Born on Capitol Hill in Seattle to Jack and Barbara (Manson) Belmont, John was the second eldest of 6 children. From an early age, John embraced the outdoors, spending his time hiking, skiing, boating, fishing, and golfing. He graduated from Seattle Preparatory School in 1965, and later attended Gonzaga University. In 1978, he married the love of his life, Ann, and the two set roots and raised their family in Mill Creek, WA. Professionally, John owned and operated The Belmont Agency, a music booking company his father started in 1947. John expanded the business overseas, enabling him to travel and fill his life with countless stories.
What brought John the most joy was spending meaningful time with family and friends, and mastering the game of golf. He was a devoted husband and selfless father, always putting family first. The rock of his family, John was always willing to lend an ear and offer rational advice. With his gregarious personality, contagious smile and witty humor, he gifted laughter and positivity to those around him. In his later years, John looked forward to morning walks on the trails of Mill Creek and took pride in organizing a support group for his Pedaling with Parkinson's YMCA class.
John is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ann, his children Marc (Sandi) Belmont, Katie (Clint) Cameron, Laura (Adam) Schwarz, his grandchildren Anna, Cole, Cora, Ayla, and Ian, as well as his siblings Connie, Fred, Larry, Mary, and Aryanna.
A celebration of his life will take place in February.
Remembrances can be made to the Northwest Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
A heart-felt thank you to John's caregivers, including those at Amen's Adult Family Home, Aegis of Kirkland, and Evergreen Hospice. Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019