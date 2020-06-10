John Cody Balka
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sunday, May 17, 2020, John Cody Balka passed away at the age of 40. Cody was born in Troy, Idaho on December 12, 1979, to Chris and Sherry Balka (Watson). From infancy, he was off to the races, excelling in all things athletic while attending Troy Schools.

As a young man, he developed an eye for detail, and especially enjoyed the art and science of building and construction, always thinking about better and easier ways to do things. He excelled at jet boat fabrication and as a drywall journeyman, and took great pride in doing things 'the right way'.

Cody was known to many for his work ethic, generous spirit, and being a good listener, always willing to lend a hand. Friends gave him nicknames like 'School-boy' and 'Wheels'. It's fair to say that all who knew Cody loved him.

He is survived by his daughter, Isis, his mother Sherry Bridges, father, Chris Balka, and his two brothers, Jake Brunton, and Justin Coursey.

Remembrances can be made by donating to A Living Tribute-Plant a Tree, or to UW Medicine- Prosthetics.
In God's Loving Hands, Cody, Rest In Peace.
Please sign Cody's online guestbook at www.Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved