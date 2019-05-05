John Collins Flanagan



John Flanagan, 77, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, after complications from surgery. His children, Timothy and Heather, and his minister, Kate Lore, were present at his death.



John was born on July 9, 1941, in Portland, OR, to Agnes Hopkins Flanagan and George Clemens Flanagan. He joined adopted brothers George and Charles Flanagan. In 1947, the family moved to Medford, OR where George Clemens worked for Collins Pine. John was brought up in the lumber business. He graduated from Medford High School in 1959, where he met Pauline Denyer.



John attended Lewis and Clark College in Portland, OR prior to transferring to Oregon State University, where he earned a B.S. in 1964. At OSU, he reunited with Pauline, and they married in 1963.



John and Pauline raised two children, Timothy and Heather, in Portland, OR.



John attended Portland State University, attaining a Masters in Social Work in 1969, and he changed his career path from forestry to social work and therapy. He worked at Metropolitan Family Service, St. Vincent Hospital and Medical Center, and Kaiser Permanente. In 1988 he re-started his private therapy practice in Portland, OR, which he ran until his retirement in 2014, when he moved to Port Townsend, WA to be closer to his children and grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles. He is survived by his former spouse Pauline, his brother George, his children Timothy (Julia Rudden) and Heather, and his grandchildren Kiera, Logan, Arwen, Blake and Tristan. He was known to his grandchildren as "Baba".



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at Quimper Unitarian Fellowship in Port Townsend, WA at 11am, followed by a potluck lunch. All who knew and loved John are welcome.



Donations in memory of John may be made to Transortium, Keith Highlanders Pipe Band or the Audubon Society. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019