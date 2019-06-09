John Cornelius Barry



John Cornelius Barry, "Jack," age 80, of Issaquah, Washington, passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Swedish Hospital in Issaquah.



Jack was born November 15, 1938 in Butte, Montana to John Scott Barry and Orial Dwyer Barry. He was an avid outdoorsman and grew up fly fishing the Big Hole River and hunting the mountains and valleys of Silver Bow and Beaverhead County, Montana from the family retreat in rustic Dewey, Mt.



He graduated from Butte Central Catholic High School and received his Bachelor's degree with honors from Seattle University. He served in the United States Navy in the Philippines from May 31, 1957 - April 30, 1959. He pursued a career in construction administration and retired in 2000 from Mid Mountain Contractors where he had served as Director of Safety.



Jack grew many beautiful vegetable gardens over the years and was a dedicated dog lover. He was especially proud of the log home he crafted by hand at the foot of Squak Mountain near Issaquah.



His children and grandchildren brought him much joy and he is survived by his beloved children, John Barry (Tricia) of Sammamish, Noah Barry (Angie) of Snoqualmie, Carl Barry, Shaun Barry and Melisa Barry. His grandchildren are Brady Barry, Brandon Barry, Hannah Barry and Noelle Barry. Jack is also survived by his sister, Patricia Barry Biastoch of Butte, Montana. Jack's brother, Jim Barry of Denver, Colorado passed away one week after Jack's death on May 29, 2019. In addition, Jack is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held at Saint Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church in Issaquah on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm.



A Memorial Service will be held at Saint Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church in Issaquah on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm.

Memorial gifts can be made to Saint Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church, 325 SE Darst St., Issaquah, WA 98027 or the .