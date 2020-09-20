1/1
John D. Dwyer
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John D. Dwyer

John passed peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on September 11, 2020. Born March 10, 1924, John was raised on the north side of Capitol Hill in Seattle, attending Seattle Prep High School.

After service in WWII and then earning a degree in accounting from Seattle University, he was introduced by his sister Rosann to Betty Marshall, and they were married in 1952. They raised a large family in Seattle of six boys: Johnny, Mike, Paul, Jim, Pat and Phil. He and Betty moved to Camano Island in 1984. John was preceded in death by Betty in 2000 and his son Pat of ALS in 2013. He was a gentle patriarch to all, with a sense of humor that was quiet but constant.

John is survived by his sons John (Charisse), Mike (Marilyn), Paul (Andrea), Jim (Pearl), daughter in law Jennifer, Phil (Sheila); grandchildren John (Bridget), Matt, Becky (Paul), Katy, Wendy, Chris (Michele), Nick (Hilary), Meagan, Molly, Sean (Brianna), Brenna, Owen (Alycia) and Sophia; and 10 great grand-children. The full obituary is at HarveyFuneral.com.

Remembrances may be made to the ALS Therapy Development Institute in Boston and the St Vincent de Paul Society at Saint Cecilia's parish in Stanwood.

Read the full obituary and sign the guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved