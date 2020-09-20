John D. Dwyer
John passed peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on September 11, 2020. Born March 10, 1924, John was raised on the north side of Capitol Hill in Seattle, attending Seattle Prep High School.
After service in WWII and then earning a degree in accounting from Seattle University, he was introduced by his sister Rosann to Betty Marshall, and they were married in 1952. They raised a large family in Seattle of six boys: Johnny, Mike, Paul, Jim, Pat and Phil. He and Betty moved to Camano Island in 1984. John was preceded in death by Betty in 2000 and his son Pat of ALS in 2013. He was a gentle patriarch to all, with a sense of humor that was quiet but constant.
John is survived by his sons John (Charisse), Mike (Marilyn), Paul (Andrea), Jim (Pearl), daughter in law Jennifer, Phil (Sheila); grandchildren John (Bridget), Matt, Becky (Paul), Katy, Wendy, Chris (Michele), Nick (Hilary), Meagan, Molly, Sean (Brianna), Brenna, Owen (Alycia) and Sophia; and 10 great grand-children. The full obituary is at HarveyFuneral.com
.
Remembrances may be made to the ALS Therapy Development Institute in Boston and the St Vincent de Paul Society at Saint Cecilia's parish in Stanwood.
