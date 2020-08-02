John David Christensen



John Christensen died August 2,



2019. Born in Seattle in 1941 to Jens and Merle (Story) Christensen. He was raised in Enumclaw when it was a small town with steam trains and bicycling everywhere. He married Donna Wilson of Friday Harbor in 1962 and they had two children, Sue and Jeff. He was employed as a choker setter logging on the high lead, as well as a diesel locomotive fireman. He had a 28-year Coast Guard career, retiring as an officer, as well as a 21-year career with Washington State Ferries.



His Coast Guard Career included tours of duty at Lime Kiln and Patos Island lighthouses, French Frigate Shoals and Kure Island Loran Stations - followed by Station Seattle, Long Beach District Office. He served aboard the cutters "Buttonwood", "Whitebush", "Venturous" and "Sherman", as well as in the Merchant Marine Inspection Offices San Diego and Seattle (twice!). He held Merchant Marine Officers licenses as Master and as a Chief Engineer.



John made several visits with his own family to the "old family farm" in Norway - greatly enjoying trips on the Hurtigruten. He traced his father's family back to 1522 and his mother's family to the American Revolution. He enjoyed gardening, cars and the outdoors and was a long-time Edmonds resident.



Survived by wife Donna, daughter Sue (John) and son Jeff (Jose), as well as cousins here and in Norway. Preceded in death by his father Jens, mother Merle and twin brother, Jim.



