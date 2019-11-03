Home

John David Griffith departed to his heavenly home on October 11,

2019 with his family by his bedside. He loved well and was well-loved.

John was born to Melvin and Maxine Griffith on June 8, 1948 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. After graduating from the University of Tulsa with a business degree he moved to Seattle, where he married his wife Tasha in 1975. John was known as the "Cookie Man" during an early sales job with Nabisco and he worked in real estate for over 40 years.

John loved his family and made sure they always had fun. He also loved sports and his teammates. John was inducted into the USSSA Softball Hall of Fame as a Manager in 2008.

John had a strong faith and enjoyed discussing theology, but his actions spoke even louder than his words. John was generous, kind, fair and always looked out for others.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 44 years, Tasha, children David and Alisha (Dan), grandchildren Jack and Cora, mother-in-law Dixie Foster and friend Lloyd Ness. John was preceded in death by his parents and sister Nancy.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm, November 9th at Cedar Park Church Northshore.

Remembrances may be made to thewidowsproject.org

Well done good and faithful servant. ~ We miss you.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019
