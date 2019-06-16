John Derrick Peoples



Born near Green Lake Feb. 28, 1928, John Peoples knew the geography, history and people of Seattle as only a native can. He worked all over his home town for the U.S. Post Office, first as a letter carrier and then as an EAP counselor. When he died June 1, he was 91.



A sports fan, he never hid his passion for the Garfield Bulldogs, Huskies, Sonics, Mariners, Seahawks and every team his children or grandchildren played on.



He was preceded in death by son Steven Peoples and is survived by son John Jr. and daughter Carol Peoples Procter, as well as five grandchildren and ex-wife and close friend Gertrude Peoples.



A service will be held June 25 at First AME Church at 1:00 pm



(1522 14th Ave, Seattle,).



A grateful friend of Bill W. (June 1970), the family requests donations be sent to Seattle Intergroup of A.A. Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary