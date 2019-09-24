|
John Detrick Bodle
On Sunday November 19, 2017 John passed away at the age of 90.
John was born on September 23 1927 to William P and Christine (McGrath) Urch.
By the time he was one year old both parents had passed and he and his older sister Margaret (Peggy) were adopted by their Mother and Father Ralph D and Edna May (Cary) Bodle.
John was a 1945 graduate of Lakeside School where he participated in football basketball Hi-Y and was senior class president. In 1948 after serving in the Army Air Corp he married Minerva Shoucair and they had two children Diane and Ralph.
John is survived by wife Minerva daughter Diane Roberts(Darryl) son Ralph (Jackie) four grandchildren, Treavor James Jonathan Heather and ten great grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday October 6 2019 from 11:00 to 4:00 at Nile Shrine Golf Club, 6601 244th St. SW, Mountlake Terrace Wa.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 24 to Oct. 2, 2019