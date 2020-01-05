|
|
John Devere Severn
Born March 19, 1935 in Hunters WA, John died December 4, 2019 at his home in Shoreline WA due to complications from COPD. He was the only child of Justin and Sylvia Severn, who at that time ran a farm near Corvada WA.
He graduated from Richland High and went on to the University of Washington, where he earned a Master's in History specializing in the French Revolution.
In 1974, he married Kathy Ingalls of Seattle and they remained together for 45 years, bearing two children between them.
John was extremely well-read, broadly knowledgeable and happy to share what he knew. One always left a conversation with John being better informed about early country music or paleontology or electric power generation or double-entry bookkeeping-not to mention Marxism, social and political history, and a raft of other subjects.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Ingalls-Severn, his daughters, Thea and Anna Severn, and by his sons, Joshua Baker and Jacob Severn, as well as four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in 2020, date and location to be determined. For a full obituary and to sign the guestbook, please visit https://funerals.coop/obituaries/
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020