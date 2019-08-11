|
John Dikun
John Dikun, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother fell asleep in the lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at The Rivers Senior Living, at the age of 90. He was born in Baranowicze, Poland, one of three children, to Josef and Tekla Dikun. His immeasurable strength, spiritual wisdom and devotion to family and friends touched all who crossed his path. We will miss his stories, humor, and fabulous cooking skills at our family gatherings.
May his memory be eternal.
Funeral services will be held on
Tuesday, August 13 at 11:00 AM
at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox
Church, 2100 Boyer Ave E. Seattle, WA.
Arrangements are in the care of Evergreen Washelli, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019