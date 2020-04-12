Home

John Douglas Burke

John Douglas Burke (Doug) passed away on April 4, 2020 from respiratory failure. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

Doug graduated high school in Richland, WA, and in 1957, he and his high-school sweetheart, Yvonne, married and moved to Seattle. He graduated with a BA in History and Education and continued graduate studies for two years in the UW History Department. Doug taught for more than 25 years at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle. He was a beloved social studies teacher, coach, colleague, and mentor to many young men and women. He loved his students, many of whom called or wrote or came to the door years later to thank him for teaching them to love history or inspiring them to choose teaching as their profession. He received numerous awards over the course of his career, including a Distinguished Teaching Award from Whitman College in 1982 and Outstanding Teacher of High School History from the UW History Department in 1986.

Doug is survived by his wife of more than 62 years, Yvonne, three children: Scott (Julie), Mike (ShoVonne), and Kelly (Mark Bevis); his brothers, Greg (Mary) and Dwight (Janie) Burke; sister-in-law Joanne Burke; the Lomon family of Pasco, and nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

For additional remembrances, see Yvonne Burke's Facebook page.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020
