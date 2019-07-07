John E. Cornish



November 22, 1919 ~ June 20, 2019



John Elmer Cornish peacefully passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 99. The youngest of six children, John was born on November 22, 1919 to the late Lucas King Cornish and Delphia Lee Bourne of El Dorado, Arkansas. John was raised in El Dorado, attended school and later worked there to help support his parents during the depression years. In 1942, John enlisted in the army to faithfully serve his country during World War II. As a sergeant and medic, he was initially stationed in the Aleutian Islands and then continued his service in England until the war ended in 1945.



Upon returning home, John settled in Seattle, Washington where two of his sisters were living. It was there where he met and married Emily Jean Carlson of Seattle in 1947. The couple made their home in West Seattle where they met lifelong friends and raised children David, Stan and Linda. The family enjoyed summer fishing trips to Long Beach, Washington and vacationing at Hood Canal.



John worked for many years as a delivery driver and supervisor at Hansen Sunbeam Baking Company. He finished his career at Gais Bakery and retired in 1982. John was a proud member of the Teamsters Union for nearly 40 years. He and Jean were also active during their retirement in the teamster group in their community. John was an avid Mariners fan, fisherman, golfer and bowler and bowled for years in the Hope Lutheran League. He was a faithful member of Hope Lutheran Church for 70 years. In his retirement, he and Jean worked in the soup kitchen on Capitol Hill serving meals to the homeless. They also enjoyed traveling to Arizona in the winter months.



John is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Emily Jean; sons John David Cornish and Stan Cornish; daughter Linda Worley; daughters-in-law Regina Cornish and Carolyn Cornish; grandchildren Lindsey Cornish, Carl Cornish (Adrienne), Scott Cornish (Emily), Kyle Cornish, Rachel Worley, Chad Cornish, Gretchen Worley and Joe Worley; great grandchildren Calvin and Barrett Cornish.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm



at Hope Lutheran Church,



4456 42nd Avenue SW, Seattle, Washington 98116. Reception immediately following at the church. Memorials to Hope Lutheran Church. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019