John E. Friars
John E. Friars, born in Tacoma to Clarence and Irene Friars on July 25, 1929, passed away peacefully at his Vashon home on July 17, 2019, just shy of his 90th birthday. He had a long life and would be the first to tell you what a good one it was. John possessed a positive outlook and an ability to see the best in everyone. He was a kind and thoughtful man with an endearingly goofy sense of humor and a lifelong love of learning. He was proud of his family.
John was a Tacoma boy, graduating from Stadium High School and UPS, but perhaps his happiest memories were of summers on Vashon. He loved to tell stories about walking up the long hill from Rosehilla Beach to pick berries and trading his daily wages for candy at the local store. His bird lists from the Island date back to the 30's. He and his wife, Ellie (Elvera Friars), eventually moved to the Island full time in 1974 where they bought an old neglected cabin which they worked on for years, transforming it into a home and gathering place beloved by the entire family.
John spent most of his career at Boeing in Human Resources where he was a Director in the early days of the 747. He was especially proud of the work he did developing and instituting Boeing's Equal Employment Opportunity and Pride In Excellence programs. But as important as his work was to him, it didn't define him.
In the 50's, John was one of the first skin divers in the NW. He climbed Mt. Rainier, earned a black belt in karate, and played a mean boogie-woogie piano and jazz guitar. John was a Master Birder and a popular field trip leader for Seattle and Vashon Audubon. In retirement, he and Ellie loved to take extended road trips, birding and visiting wildlife refuges, family and friends across the US. At home, he was always available to the grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews to pick berries, walk on the beach or bang together an impromptu sword out of scrap lumber.
John is survived by wife Ellie, daughter Michelle Friars (Bruce Funkhouser); step-son Brent Napierkowski; nephew and special caregiver Mark Friars; niece Tracie Caldwell; grandchildren Ben, Johnny, Dakota and Courtney; numerous in-laws, additional nieces and nephews, three great-grandchildren and grand-nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial at a later date. The family suggests remembrances be sent to Vashon-Maury Island Audubon P.O. Box 838 Vashon WA 98070.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019