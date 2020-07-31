John E. Furman, Jr.
At 5:00 PM, on June 21, 2020, John E. Furman, Jr., loving friend, brother, father, and devoted grandfather to eight short people, died. John, tenderly known as "Avocado Grandpa," was born March 30, 1947, to Phylliss and John Furman Sr. A high school championship football player, John graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1965. John went on to obtain his graduate degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics. An award-winning aerospace engineer, John devoted his entire 40-year career to Boeing, retiring in March 2004. Sailing was John's greatest passion. He raced dinghies on Lake Washington and Puget Sound, and yachts in international races - rarely did he undertake these adventures without his favorite sailing partner, Dave Carey. He spent many of his summers sailing the San Juan Islands with his daughter, April, teaching her to sail and instilling in her his wanderlust and love for nature. His soul, scheduled to depart on July 31, 2020 at 5:00 PM, will leave behind his life's greatest dedication - his family and friends: his person, Phyllis; his daughter, April (Eric); his grandchildren, Jordan, Harper, Holden, Pruitt, Ellory, Grable, Mahoney, and Uine; his siblings, Teiry (Joe), Pamela, Chris, and Ann; his former spouse and dedicated life-long friend, Judy; and his best friend, Dave. Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society
in the name of Avocado Grandpa, the pseudonym John used to make generous donations in honor of his granddaughter, Jordan.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in 2021 - all those who wish to be invited are encouraged to email John's daughter, April, at athomas@lawofficeofaprilLthomas.com. John's final words were, "I am Methodist." He lived all of his acts, and then he died. The world will surely miss his cheery round face and reassuring smile.
Quiet sleep and a sweet dream, Sailor; the long trick's over.