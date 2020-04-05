Home

Born February 22, 1938, John died peacefully March 28, 2020 in Sun Lakes, AZ. He was born and raised in Rainier Valley, Seattle, the son of Chuck and Helen Edwards. He graduated from O'Dea HS in 1955 and Seattle University in 1959. He was an active member of the Graduates Club of Seattle U building floats for the Seafair Parades and as a Seafair Clown.

He began his plumbing career early in life working for his father's business, Rainier District Plumbing. In the late 1960s, he started his own plumbing business on Mercer Island and was fondly known as "John the Plumber". John moved to Anchorage AK in 1982 to remodel the Holy Spirit retreat house and the Bishop's residence. He met Nancy Pettit and they married in 1985. In Anchorage, John was a mechanical contractor and real estate investor.

John and Nancy enjoyed traveling the world and in recent years have wintered in Sun Lakes, AZ where he enjoyed golfing. He is survived by wife Nancy Pettit, children John Edwards, Andrea Hamilton, and Allison Inglett, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, sisters Marion Sullivan and Margaret Donnelly, and many relatives and friends.

Remembrances can be made to Holy Cross Parish in Anchorage, O'Dea HS in Seattle, or Boys Town USA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020
