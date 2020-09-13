John Edsforth

John EdsforthJohn Edsforth passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020 after a stroke and complications of Parkinson's disease.John is preceded in death by his parents Charles Dugdale Edsforth and Elizabeth Adeline Seely Edsforth and his sister, Janet Edsforth Stone. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Sheila Edsforth, son Robert Edsforth, daughter Julie Edsforth and her husband Jabe Blumenthal, and grandchildren Brandon, Pascal, and Sabine. Besides his family, he leaves behind many friends and colleagues.Born in Montreal on February 3,1935, John's family moved across Canada during his youth. He graduated with honors from Canada's McGill University and earned his Master's degree in engineering from California Institute of Technology. Boeing brought him and his young family to the Seattle area in the late 60's, where he remained for the duration of his life. A successful entrepreneur and business owner, in the mid 1980's John founded Travacon Research Limited, a respected transportation economics consulting firm, managing to continue working well into his early 80's.Known for his keen intellect, dry wit, and kind nature, John was an avid golfer all his life, with his happiest winters spent in Rancho Mirage. He was never more content than when spending time with family and friends.The family gives a special heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Evergreen Home Hospice for their extraordinary care and compassion in the last month of John's life, allowing him to live his final weeks leading up to his death at home.We invite friends and family members to share their thoughts, memories, and condolences in our online memorial page at