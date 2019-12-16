|
John Edward (Jack) Thompson
Born January 1, 1940; died December 13, 2019.
Survived by Irene Hurbi Thompson, his loving wife of almost 55 years; son, Edward George (E.G.) Thompson and wife, Tracey Peterson Thompson; daughter, Lisa Marie Munko and husband, David Anthony Munko; grandchildren, Makenzie Thompson Evenden and Dakota Peterson-Thompson; Kyle and Keira Munko; siblings, Patricia, Susan, and Michael; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Claudia Lazik and his parents, Edward George (Eddie) Thompson and Martha McDougall Thompson.
A Funeral Mass will be held
Wednesday, December 18 at 10AM
Assumption Catholic Church
6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, 98115
Burial, Calvary Cemetery
Remembrances may be made to
St. Vincent de Paul,
Assumption Chapter
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019