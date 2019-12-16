Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for John Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward (Jack) Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward (Jack) Thompson Obituary
John Edward (Jack) Thompson

Born January 1, 1940; died December 13, 2019.

Survived by Irene Hurbi Thompson, his loving wife of almost 55 years; son, Edward George (E.G.) Thompson and wife, Tracey Peterson Thompson; daughter, Lisa Marie Munko and husband, David Anthony Munko; grandchildren, Makenzie Thompson Evenden and Dakota Peterson-Thompson; Kyle and Keira Munko; siblings, Patricia, Susan, and Michael; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister, Claudia Lazik and his parents, Edward George (Eddie) Thompson and Martha McDougall Thompson.

A Funeral Mass will be held

Wednesday, December 18 at 10AM

Assumption Catholic Church

6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, 98115

Burial, Calvary Cemetery

Remembrances may be made to

St. Vincent de Paul,

Assumption Chapter

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -