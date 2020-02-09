|
|
John F. Proctor
We are mourning John's passing on January 28, 2020. John was born in Des Moines, IA to Paul and Ethel Proctor; then moved to Spokane, WA. In the 9th grade his family relocated to Seattle, in Laurelhurst, where he was later a Beach Club lifeguard. John graduated from Roosevelt HS, lettering in football, and then attended UW as a proud member of Psi Upsilon fraternity. He earned a BA in Business and went on to found Proctor Sales, Inc., growing the company to 4 locations in Seattle, Spokane, Anchorage and Portland. John was revered in his profession, being elected president of the Puget Sound ASHRAE association.
One of his greatest passions was Husky football; he and his wife Marcia were lifelong season ticket holders. John loved time with family and friends at Lake Chelan & Port Gamble, swimming and boating, and enjoyed playing golf as a member of Mill Creek CC and then Sand Point CC.
He is survived by the love of his life, Marcia (Keller) for 47 years, daughter Judy (James), son Richard, stepdaughter Nancy, stepson Joe (Lora) & nephew Paul (Kathy) along with many much-adored grandchildren, nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his beloved sister Margie.
Memorial service to be held at Epiphany Episcopal Church on Friday March 6th @ 1PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to .
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020