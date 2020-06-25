John F. Shaw
The Rev. Dr. John F. Shaw, passed away in Seattle, WA. He graduated from San Francisco Theological Seminary, where he met his wife, Julia Shaw. Ordained as a Presbyterian minister, he earned his PhD in Pastoral Counseling, and became the hospital chaplain serving staff, patients and their families at Overlake Hospital. He is survived by four children, Jeff, Juliann (Phillips), James and Jennifer Shaw. The family requests donation to arts organizations in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.