John F. Shaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Shaw

The Rev. Dr. John F. Shaw, passed away in Seattle, WA. He graduated from San Francisco Theological Seminary, where he met his wife, Julia Shaw. Ordained as a Presbyterian minister, he earned his PhD in Pastoral Counseling, and became the hospital chaplain serving staff, patients and their families at Overlake Hospital. He is survived by four children, Jeff, Juliann (Phillips), James and Jennifer Shaw. The family requests donation to arts organizations in lieu of flowers.

Sign Dr. Shaw's online guestbook at www.Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved