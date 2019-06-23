John Frederick Hicks



John F. Hicks, age 79, died in Redmond on Sunday, May 12, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Springfield, MO to Charles Eugene Hicks and Mildred (Heald) McHone. He is survived by his wife Diane, his sons Greig (Connie) and Keith (Elizabeth), his sister Donna Krahmer (Bruce), grandchildren Shay Oneski (Robert) and Ava Grace Hicks, and his great-granddaughter Hailey Oneski. He also leaves behind an aunt and numerous cousins and nieces, each of whom were very important to him. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Raymond McHone, an infant son Dean, and a daughter, Dana.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Emerald Heights, 10901 176th Circle NE, Redmond, WA on Saturday, July 20 at 3:00pm.



For those who wish, the family suggests remembrances to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org) Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087, or the Seattle Humane Society.



