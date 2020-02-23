|
John Fremont Barker
Born in Seattle June 8, 1932 to Clifford D. and Vianna Hodge Barker & died Feb 17, 2020. Except for a few years in Roseburg OR during WWII, and an Army stint in Alaska, he has lived in the Sea/Tac area. He attended Cleveland HS (1951) and College of Puget Sound. He married Joan Johnson in 1957. John worked for the Boeing Company 1957-1993, first in inspection, then in industrial engineering. After his retirement, he and Joan operated Barker's Antiques in Midway retiring in 2004.
John, Joan and their family enjoyed many years in the mountains (skiing and backpacking) and on local waters (fishing, sailing and cruising). In addition, John and Joan sailed in the Adriatic; circumnavigated Vancouver Island in their sailboat Sofla; and cruised to Alaska in their trawler Sea Change. They were named Boating Family of the Year in 1998 by the NW Marine Trade Assn. John participated in community and boating activities, serving as commodore of Tyee Yacht Club in 2002-3.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years; children Bryan, Laureen (Howard Rogers), Sean and Colleen; grandchildren Jennifer Erskine, Shantelle Barker, Savanna Barker, Celeste Barker-Henry, Maggie Newhouse, Trevor Henry, Dominic Barker; and great-grandchildren Aden, Giuliana, and Giovanni.
There will be a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at St. Philomena Parish, 1790 South 222nd Street, Des Moines, WA 98198, followed by a reception. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to The Museum of Flight, or .
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020