John G. Lien
John G. Lien

John was born on June 25, 1937, in Columbus, MT and departed this life on July 14, 2020. He was reared by his parents, Gabriel and Violet Lien, in the Absarokee Community. Attending school in Absarokee, he graduated high school in May 1955. After graduating, John joined the Navy and served 1956 to 1959. After serving in the Navy, John returned to Montana and attended Montana State University where he earned his accounting degree. He then used that degree to work for the Internal Revenue Service for 35 years. He and his lovely wife lived in Kirkland 40 years and then retired to the Sedro Wooley valley. As a young man his active participation in Demolay started his progressive journey through all the groups of Masonry. He was active in Scottish Rite, Kirkland Masons and was Potentate (1994-1995) of the Nile Shrine.

John is survived by his wife Irene (Hopperstad); his daughter Heather, brother Charles (Kathy) Lien and brother-in-law Bernard (Lois Lien) VanEvery.

Memorial donations may be made in John's name to the Shriner's Hospital, as well as, any charity of choice. Memorial services will be arranged at a later time.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
