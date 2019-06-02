|
|
Dr. John G. Raynes, DDS, MSD
(1928 ~ 2019)
Passed away peacefully, in his sleep, at the age of 90 on May 19, 2019. John had an orthodontics practice in North Seattle. He also taught classes at the University of Washington. John was highly respected and beloved. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, and three grandchildren. At his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s Project or the Gary Sinese Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019