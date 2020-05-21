Home

John Garfield Schoales

John Garfield Schoales Obituary
John Schoales

John Garfield Schoales quietly passed away at his home on May 10, 2020 at the age of 77. Son to June Latreille, father to James Smith, Jasen Schoales, Jon Kettells and brother to Charlene Salud and Sharri Humphryes.

John worked as a commercial driver where he retired from National Barricade. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren.

In coming days, those who knew and loved John are welcome to visit his online memorial at

www.asacredmoment.com.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 21 to May 22, 2020
