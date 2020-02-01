|
John Gary Funk
John Gary Funk (Gary) passed away from natural causes on January 28, 2020 having recently celebrated his 80th birthday. He was born November 23, 1939 in Seattle Washington to George Byrnes and Arda Helen Markham Funk.
Early in life he learned the value of hard work, resourcefulness, making time to enjoy life, and the importance of family. At age 14 he worked at a small grocery store and saved enough money to buy his first car, a 1933 Chevrolet Coupe, which he and his friends re-built and sold. He was a handyman's handyman having built and repaired everything from homes and cars to rocking horses and dish cupboards for his grandchildren.
Shortly after graduation from Lincoln High School, Gary began a life-long career with the Seattle Times where he made many wonderful friends. He worked his way from a Linotype Operator to the Composing Room Foreman during his 47-year career. He also spent 25+ years installing carpet as a second job in order to support his family.
He met the love of his life, Kathleen Ann Hague, at Zesto's drive-in in Ballard in early 1959. They were married for 59 years before she passed away in 2018. He and Kathleen traveled the world, but their favorite place was the family cabin on Camano Island, which he re-built.
Gary loved the sunshine, classic hot rods, a good joke, oldies music, and had a quick wit. He enjoyed homemade desserts and was always ready for chocolate milk, a good milkshake, and donuts. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with family and friends.
Gary was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many capacities from teacher to leader. He had a strong testimony of, and love for his Savior.
He is survived by his children: Kevin (Cheryl), Chris (Laurie), Rebecca (Tom), Andrea (Lance), and Holly (CJ), 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, all of whom he loves. During the latter part of his life, he suffered from advanced stage Parkinson's and a number of other health challenges. His family thanks his friends, church members, and caregivers for their love and support.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm Wednesday, February 5th at the LDS Chapel located at 22015 48th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinsons.org.
Please share memories at
www.beckstributecenter.com.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020