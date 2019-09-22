Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Gorud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gorud

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Gorud Obituary
John Helge Gorud

John Gorud was born in Sandsvaer, Norway, on February 22, 1921, where he lived until immigrating with his family to Seattle (Ballard) at age 7. He was the son of Anders Hans Gorud and Kaspara Humlebek. John is survived by his children, Jay (Jan), Glen (Mafa), Elaine Greggs (Tom) and Gail; by grandsons, Brian, Christopher and David; and, by his brother, Roy, and sister, Karin Scovill.

After an early career as a teacher, John became a school librarian, most notably serving over 20 years at NSCC in Seattle. Summers and retirement found him sailing his hand-built trimaran, and living many years on the South Sound, before returning to the Seattle area.

There will be a family gathering only, at his request.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.