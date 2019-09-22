|
|
John Helge Gorud
John Gorud was born in Sandsvaer, Norway, on February 22, 1921, where he lived until immigrating with his family to Seattle (Ballard) at age 7. He was the son of Anders Hans Gorud and Kaspara Humlebek. John is survived by his children, Jay (Jan), Glen (Mafa), Elaine Greggs (Tom) and Gail; by grandsons, Brian, Christopher and David; and, by his brother, Roy, and sister, Karin Scovill.
After an early career as a teacher, John became a school librarian, most notably serving over 20 years at NSCC in Seattle. Summers and retirement found him sailing his hand-built trimaran, and living many years on the South Sound, before returning to the Seattle area.
There will be a family gathering only, at his request.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019