John Gregory Fenton
John Gregory "Greg" Fenton was born in Seattle on August 24, 1947 to Elizabeth Ann Greene and CPT John Aldrich Fenton. He spent his childhood on the shores of Kingston, WA and had a BB gun and a fishing pole before he could tie his shoes. There he developed a passion for the outdoors which would last a lifetime. If he wasn't netting crabs, scuba diving, or fishing for salmon, he was in the mountains skiing and hiking to the family cabin at Snow Lake. He loved boating in the San Juan Islands and Desolation Sound, driving fast cars, and sitting in a snowy duck blind in Eastern Washington with a Labrador retriever by his side. Not once did he turn down an invitation to go fishing or flying.
Greg attended the University of Washington, was a member of the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, and was always a true fan of the purple and gold. He enjoyed working with his hands around the house and made his living as a stockbroker in Seattle for 40 years with wonderful clients and friends.
Greg's true passion in life was his family. While skiing in Sun Valley he met the love of his life, Sally, also a Husky. He spent countless hours at the soccer fields, baseball parks, or out on the pickleball court cheering on his kids. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Vynne Fenton, daughter Sunny Fenton (Ainsley Close), son Willson Fenton (Alice Serko), and son Ross Fenton (Alixandra Fenton) and 4 grandchildren Quinn (3) Calder (3) Gage (3) and Everly (1).
A celebration of Greg's life will be
held at the Seattle Yacht Club
on February 4th at 4:00pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020