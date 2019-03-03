Home

John Gregory Prater Obituary
John Gregory Prater

Born December 27, 1946 in Seattle; died February 26, 2019 with his family around him, also in Seattle.

John has reunited with his twin, Robert, in Heaven.

Survived by his mother, Trudi; brother, David (Kay); his niece and nephew, Lauren Reisenauer (Adam) and Devin Prater (Karla); his aunts, Margie White and Emelie Biddle; and their families.

Preceded in death in 2011 by his father, Robert C. Prater; and in 2016 by his brother, Robert M. Prater.

John was a happy, exuberant man that was excited to see everyone. He loved swimming in the Special Olympics, going on walks, toy cars, books and movies. He was always ready to go!

Graveside Service will be held Monday, March 4th at 1:00 PM at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery

205 NE 205th St, Shoreline WA

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019
