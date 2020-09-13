John Healy Terry
John Healy Terry, our adored son, husband, father, brother (five sisters, one brother), uncle, and bonniest of friend, age 69, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, formerly of Seattle, Washington, passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2020 after an eleven-year battle with cancer.
John was born on June 25, 1951 to John Edward (Jack) and Betsy Healy Terry, and raised in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, known for its large Catholic families, where happy chaos and calamities ensued in back yards and on the concrete; and where every mother "tried" to keep a watchful eye. When recollecting on his childhood, John always enjoyed the reaction when he told people that the block of 17th Avenue East, on which his family resided, boasted 106 children ... with two childless households.
Like most other "Hillers," he attended St. Joseph School, continuing on to O'Dea High School, graduating in 1970, after which he attended community college. He participated in CYO camp in the summers, as well as enjoyed the many years of summering with the family and great family friends on Bainbridge Island where he learned to boat, water-ski, clam dig, drive a car (at the age of thirteen) and the many, merry adventures that come with the idyllic freedom to be children. Teased for his short stature, John grew twelve inches the summer between his junior and senior high school years, thus "outgrowing" the moniker "Stumpy." The third of seven children, John always had a strong work ethic, beginning with his paper route as a nine-year-old boy, then his teen years at the Pink Elephant Car Wash, Hill's Gas Station and Jack In the Box on Broadway.
With deep roots in Seattle, John was the great, great, great grandson of William Nathaniel and Sarah Bell, one of the five founding families of Seattle who landed at Alki Beach in November 1851 with their four children.
He married Margaret (Peggy) Fisher in 1976 and they raised their cherished son, Brian, in Burien. During that time, John enjoyed summer weekends at their home on Mason Lake, water skiing and riding dirt bikes. In winter months, he was an avid snow skier, and in between he relished working on classic automobiles.
John enjoyed a successful thirty-three-year career with The Coca-Cola Company and its various affiliates. His livelihood at Coke started from the ground up, beginning as a line operator in the Bellevue, Washington plant, eventually rising to plant manager in quick succession. He also oversaw regional bottling operations, and later transitioned from manufacturing to global supply chain operations. These positions took him to Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Paris, Montevideo and beyond. His subsequent visits to Seattle were never complete without a stop at Dick's Drive-In and hopefully boating on Puget Sound or Lake Washington. During his tenure in Atlanta, he met his wife, Karen Correnty, sitting in front of him at an outdoor concert at Chastain Park. They chatted after the show, started dating, realized they were soulmates, married and eventually bought a home within walking distance of that fated venue. Upon retiring from Coke, John formed Supply Chain Business Solutions, LLC and continued working as an independent consultant. He was a person who was passionate about his work.
John was a renaissance man and true gentleman where integrity was of the highest value. Known also for his sharp wit, energy, drive, and positive attitude, John loved learning, interacting with people, listening to live music, and dancing. When diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer in 2009, John was determined to prove the doctors wrong upon being told he had a three to five-year life expectancy. He fought his disease with grace, grit, and a sense of humor. He possessed too much tenacity and zest for life to go down without a fight!
John is survived by his wife, Karen Correnty Terry; son, Brian John Terry; sisters, Eugenia Terry, Betsy Terry Losh (Brian), Bridget Terry Miller (David), Barbara Bell Breskovich (Bobby) and brother, Steve Terry; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Betsy Terry, and beloved "Irish twin" sister, Mia Terry Bramon.
There will be a private family funeral held on Friday, September, 25th 2020, at
St. Joseph Parish at 2:00 pm followed by a reception at 3 pm at the home of Betsy and Brian Losh, where we invite others
that wish to honour John to join us.
Mask-wearing and social
distancing is requested. There will
also be a memorial service later
in the fall in Atlanta, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a memorial contribution be made in John's honor to MaleCare.org
, a 501(c)(3) non-profit men's cancer survivor support organization.