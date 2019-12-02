Home

Curnow Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1504 MAIN ST
SUMNER, WA 98390
(253) 863-2800
John Herschel Maxwell Obituary
John Herschel Maxwell

Son of David and Joyce Maxwell, born December 30, 1962, John passed away due to complications from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in Tacoma, WA on November 29, 2019. John is survived by his parents, David and Joyce Maxwell of Edgewood, WA; his sister and brother-in-law, Colleen and Eddie Lafferty of Tacoma; Nephew, Alexander Stemp of Puyallup; Niece and Nephews, Karli and John VanDuinen of Brooklyn, NY; Kaila Lafferty and Tyler Seuberlich of Little Rock, AR; Victoria and Derik McElroy of Sumner; Grand-Niece, Grace McElroy; Grand-Nephew, James VanDuinen; his best friend, Tom Swanton of Seattle; his YiaYias and friends of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Seattle; and countless treasured friends throughout the greater Seattle community.

Viewing will be held Wednesday,

December 4, 2019 from 5-8:00 PM

at the Curnow Funeral Home located at 1504 Main Street, Sumner, WA 98390.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption located at 1804 13th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122. Interment will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Maple Valley-Hobart Cemetery located at 20809 253rd

Ave. SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038.

Our hearts are filled with sorrow as we mourn the loss of our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. For a full obituary, please visit www.curnowfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019
