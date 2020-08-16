John Hubert Vicklund
John Vicklund passed away of a heart attack while vacationing in Lake, Chelan, WA. John was born in Aberdeen, WA on February 20, 1946 to Hubert and Zelma Vicklund. In 1983 he married Shirley and raised three children in Edmonds, WA. He served his community in many different ways. John had a long career in human resources starting at ELDEC corporation and leading to his position of CEO of impact Washington before his retirement. John is survived by Shirley, his three girls Kim Cavanaugh (Matt), Amanda Hansen(Andrew) and Johanna Welsh (Zach); and two grandchildren. See www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com
for complete obituary and to write on the memory wall. Suggested donations to the scholarship fund of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, University of Washington Alumni Association or The Nature Conservancy would honor John.