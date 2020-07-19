John Iwasaki



John Iwasaki was born in Seattle on May 26, 1928 and passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. He was 92.



John served in the United States Army and worked many different jobs during his life, but the job he most enjoyed was working for the Renton Police Department, which he did for 18 years, until his retirement.



John enjoyed sports, first playing as a youth, then spent many years coaching little league baseball and enjoyed his later years watching the Seahawks and Mariners. He loved animals, as he had many types of pets (dogs, cats, rabbits, birds). He also enjoyed fishing, crabbing, matsutake hunting, clamming & organizing group trips to Reno.



John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Frances Iwasaki, sons J.J. (Lynne), Jeff (Karen) Iwasaki, daughters Cheryl Suzuki, Chris (John) Inouye, Lori (Pat) Kesslak, Joyce (Chris) Kitasaki, and Judy Oshiro, grandchildren: Angela (Drew) Lecksiwilai, Risa and Brent Suzuki, Justin Kesslak, Randy and Jerren Inouye, Lauren (Ed) Mayeda, Jana, Keri, Alena, Kyle, Ashley and Ryan Iwasaki. Great grandchildren: Nikko and Koji Lecksiwilai, Eli and Delphia Inouye, Ethan Mayeda. He is also survived by brother, Gabby Sasaki and sister, Sachi Hori, and many beloved nieces and nephews and countless friends.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Tokusaburo and Haru Iwasaki, brothers Sam and George Iwasaki and sisters Molly Watanabe, Chika Niimi, Seiko Ishihara, Toshi Takahashi and Mary Naramore.



There will be a private family service, in lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances in John's memory to Seattle Nisei Veterans Committees or PAWS.



