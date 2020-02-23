|
John J. Greif
John was born in Seattle on June 17, 1930. He died at his home in Healdsburg, California at the age of 89 on February 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife Karen, son Forrest (wife Jessica), grandson John, sister Susan, and brother Frank. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Forrest Greif and Honora Hurley Greif, his sisters Leslie and Molly, and brothers Tom and Forrest Jr. Remembrances can be sent to Hospice at Sutter Care at Home - Hospice, PO Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95831
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020