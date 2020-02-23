Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Greif
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Greif

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Greif Obituary
John J. Greif

John was born in Seattle on June 17, 1930. He died at his home in Healdsburg, California at the age of 89 on February 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife Karen, son Forrest (wife Jessica), grandson John, sister Susan, and brother Frank. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Forrest Greif and Honora Hurley Greif, his sisters Leslie and Molly, and brothers Tom and Forrest Jr. Remembrances can be sent to Hospice at Sutter Care at Home - Hospice, PO Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95831
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -