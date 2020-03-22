|
John Joseph "Jack" McGuire
March 11, 1930 ~ March 10, 2020
Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa and friend, he will be deeply missed. Jack was born to Mary and Jack McGuire and grew up in Miles City, MT. He graduated from Custer County high school in 1948. Growing up, he loved sports, playing football, basketball and baseball.
Jack attended Duke University, graduating in 1952 with a B.A. in Economics. At Duke, he was a catcher on the university's baseball team. Dad was always proud that he played in the baseball College World Series in 1952. Although, he did always lament that he dropped a foul pop up behind home plate at the college world series. According to Dad, that was a rare miscue in his otherwise stellar baseball career...those were his words, not ours!
After graduation from Duke, he served two years in the Korean war. During his military service, Jack served as an army cryptographer.
In 1954 he returned to Miles City and in 1955 he married Gayle Murphy. Jack then attended Montana State University, graduating in 1958 with a Masters degree in mathematics.
Gayle and Jack relocated to Renton, WA, making it their home and starting a family. Jack began his career at The Boeing Company, where he spent 32 years and rose to the position of Vice-President. He retired in 1992.
Jack was active in youth sports and coaching his children's athletic teams. Nothing made our parents happier than spending time with their children and five grandsons. Growing up we had many family vacations. These are wonderful memories that we will always cherish. Our parents looked forward to celebrating birthdays, Thanksgiving, Christmas and were happiest spending time with the whole family together.
Jack is survived by his children Lori Dersch and husband Chris, Curt McGuire, Scott McGuire and wife Robin, and his five grandsons, Tyler and Conner (Dersch), Cash (wife Cassie), Reese and Shane (McGuire).
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle, and his parents Mary and Jack McGuire. We will so miss our Dad/Grandpa, as we so miss our Mom/Grandma. We will always know how fortunate we are to have had their love and blessings in our lives.
Inurnment at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Inurnment at Tahoma National Cemetery. Service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020