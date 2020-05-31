John Joseph Sollars



John Joseph Sollars of Bellevue, Washington, died on May 7, 2020, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family.



John was born in Portland, Oregon, on September 22, 1928, the youngest of four children to Raymond and Anna Sollars. John's family came to Seattle when he was in grade school where he attended Blessed Sacrament and then Seattle Prep, graduating in 1946.



Always the athlete, John attended the University of San Francisco on a football scholarship and then returned home where he played basketball on scholarship for Seattle University. He entered the Naval Academy in 1949 where he played both football and basketball his freshman year. Graduating in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, he immediately married the love of his life, Charlotte Ninneman, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, Maryland. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.



The next 20 years were spent in pilot training, flying and commanding airmen at work. At home, he and Charlotte raised 5 children together. While he was still in the Air Force, Charlotte was the primary care giver as John's job would often involve remote assignments. This included a year in Germany and a year in Vietnam, where he flew F4 Phantom jets. His last assignment concluded in North Carolina as the commander of the 4th Combat Support Group. He retired in 1973 at the rank of Lt. Colonel.



Upon his Air Force retirement, John moved his family back to Washington state. He then worked at Boeing for the next 18 years as an editor of operations manuals for several airplanes and provided pilot training for several airlines. With this more regular work schedule, John became more active in his children's activities. He attended every athletic event they participated in, even those requiring travel to other states. John remained an avid sports fan his whole life and passed this trait onto his children. He often coordinated extended family participation in major track and field events at Husky Stadium (Good Will Games) and Hayward Field (PAC10, NCAA, US Nationals). He enjoyed this "second' retirement with Charlotte; watching sports, working in the yard, travelling to visit his children and grandchildren, and being involved as a lector, usher or volunteer for his church. Upon Charlotte's passing in June 2015, John was able to live independently in his home with the support of his extended family.



John is survived by his five children and their spouses: Mark Sollars (Suzie), Jean Brill (Michael), Catherine Coucoules (Steve), John Sollars (Stacie) and Teresa Guy (widowed); his 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte; his infant son Stephen; his siblings Margaret, Raymond, and Patricia; and son-in-law Kevan Guy.



The family will be interring John with Charlotte at Tahoma National Cemetery in a private ceremony in September.



