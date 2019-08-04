Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Bailey Obituary
In Memoriam

John L. Bailey

1919 ~ 2019

John L. Bailey, Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on July 12, 2019. He was born in Wheatland, Wyoming, graduating from Wheatland High School in 1937. He had passion for aircraft and flying and went on to serve in the Army Air Force in WWII. He then returned to study mechanical engineering and graduate from the University of Wyoming. In 1950, he was hired by the Boeing Company to work on designing aircraft instrument panels, circuits, cargo loading systems, and many other projects over his career there.

He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Edith, son John H., daughters Jo Ellen and Melinda, as well as six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and is preceded in death by his great grandson, Emerson. He was a loving and supportive son, brother, husband and father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.