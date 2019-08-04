|
In Memoriam
John L. Bailey
1919 ~ 2019
John L. Bailey, Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on July 12, 2019. He was born in Wheatland, Wyoming, graduating from Wheatland High School in 1937. He had passion for aircraft and flying and went on to serve in the Army Air Force in WWII. He then returned to study mechanical engineering and graduate from the University of Wyoming. In 1950, he was hired by the Boeing Company to work on designing aircraft instrument panels, circuits, cargo loading systems, and many other projects over his career there.
He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Edith, son John H., daughters Jo Ellen and Melinda, as well as six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and is preceded in death by his great grandson, Emerson. He was a loving and supportive son, brother, husband and father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019