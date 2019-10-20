|
|
John Lucas Budinich
John Lucas Budinich, age 88 passed away on October 11, 2019 peacefully in his home. Born in Lussingrande (now Veli Losinj), Croatia on January 21, 1931. John, known as the Captain of the Vindicator, spent his life as a devoted husband and had a steadfast love of the sea. Preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Nicolina (Nicolette) Budinich, sisters, Maria Budinich, Antonia Budinich, Aurona Pagan, Nicolina Antoncic, nephew Lino Antoncic and brother in-law James (Jim) Woodworth. John is survived by his wife, Harriett Budinich, loving cat, Muchie, daughter, Mary Kay Budinich, nieces Gemma Began (husband Joseph) and Rosy Poglio (husband Bruno) and nephew Giovanni Pagan, cousins, Helen Schafer (husband Darrel), Katherine Goucher and sister in-law Donna Woodworth. John will be missed by his family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on October 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm Greenwood Memorial Park &
Funeral Home 350 Monroe Ave NE,
Renton, WA 98056
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church that John attended as a child ~
Saint Nicholas, (send in the care of Priest Crnovic Tomislav, Vladimir Nazor 40, 51551 Veli Losinj, Croatia).
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019