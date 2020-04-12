|
John Luera
John Luera, born May 22, 1934, passed away on April 1, 2020. John accomplished many things in his life and enjoyed and took advantage of all that life offered him. He is best known for his very successful barber business in the University District for over 50 years called Johnny's Barbershop. Over the years, he built an extremely large customer base and his retirement was featured on the front page of the Seattle Times. He was counselor, confidant, friend, giver of money to others in times of need and taught the importance of family, friends and living with high morals all while barbering.
Never one to sit still, John was constantly working on his house or vacation home in Lake Chelan. He so enjoyed his summers in Chelan where he had a large group of friends and loved to have everyone come to visit. John had a warm heart, would give anything he had to help the next person, was patient and kind and loved his family more than anything else. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis; his son and daughter-in law Tony and Greta Luera; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Bob Niemann; grandchildren Olivia Luera, Emma Luera, Conner Niemann and Jake Niemann.
A celebration of life will be held when we can gather again.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020