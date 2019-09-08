Home

John M. Harding

John M. Harding Obituary
In Loving Remembrance of

John M. Harding

(June 1921 ~ Sept 2018)

Devoted husband, Father of seven, Servant of God

We miss you, Bops, Dad, Boppop, Kins. You were kind, funny, wise and strong. Great writer, ardent reader, teacher, gentleman.

We who were privileged to witness your final years, will miss your dinner table songs, your impromptu soliloquies, your amazing humor and your unfailing courage.

"He was a man; take him for all in all. We shall not look upon

his like again."
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019
