John Majeska Obituary
John Majeska made his way to the loving embrace of the Holy Trinity and his loved ones in heaven, on November 17, 2019.

John, or affectionately referred to as "Uhoh," by his grandchildren was a man of kindness, humor, common sense and toughness. He truly taught all around him that life was meant to be enjoyed with your loved ones. He instilled in each of his children the importance of love and compassion for those around them. His philosophy on raising children was to love them and protect them. He saw those two cornerstones as simple reminders during all phases of life. His dear wife, Una, was affectionately called "Sweets," but mostly "Dear," among many other delightful nicknames. Their 60 years of marriage was based on love, humor, and a strong Catholic faith.

Uhoh leaves behind, his wife Una, children - Donna and Brian and sons/daughter-in-law - Jon, Francois, and Diane along with eight grandchildren: Lisa, Brian, Bridget, Isabelle, Claire, Luke, John, and Grace. John is also survived by his sisters: Ruth and Shirley, and his brother Chuck. He is preceded in death by his sister, Louise.

His oldest daughter, Gail, has been waiting for her dad in heaven for the last several years, and they are now at peace together. And preceded in death by his sister Louise who was married to his brother Chuck.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
