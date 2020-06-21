Rev. John Michael Allen
1945 ~ 2020
Fr. John died at his home in Issaquah, WA from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was a member of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Issaquah; Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Mercer Island, WA; and a former member of Seattle 4 Rotary Club. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Michael's Church in Issaquah, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.