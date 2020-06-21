Rev. John Michael Allen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. John Michael Allen

1945 ~ 2020

Fr. John died at his home in Issaquah, WA from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was a member of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Issaquah; Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Mercer Island, WA; and a former member of Seattle 4 Rotary Club. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Michael's Church in Issaquah, WA.

Please sign John's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.

For further information,

visit www.Flintofts.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved