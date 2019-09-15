|
John Michael Heily
John Michael Heily passed away September 11, 2019. He passed peacefully surrounded by his beloved family.
John Heily was born May 29, 1941 to Sally and John Heily Sr. His childhood was spent on Lake Washington in Sheridan Beach. He attended Our Lady of the Lake Elementary School, Blanchet High School, and was a proud graduate of the University of Portland.
After college he went to work for his father John Heily Sr., President at Continental Mills (Krusteaz) and discovered he had a natural affinity for leadership. The fledgling company was struggling when John secured an account for the Great Alaskan Pipeline in 1972. This was the catalyst that led the company to flourish. His father John Sr. recognized his son's innovative thinking and gift of leadership and made him President and CEO at the age of 32. Under John's direction, Continental Mills grew to be a profitable and sustainable business with over 800 employees, four manufacturing plants, and product distribution throughout the U.S. Continental Mills has won many achievement awards and accolades; however, John was most proud of the culture of dignity and respect he created. He loved to walk through the manufacturing plants and offices where he would greet every employee by name and had a genuine interest in their lives. His favorite saying was "people have made us successful, they will today and they will tomorrow."
John attributed his success and happiness to his achievement of graduating from the University of Portland. He wanted to pay this forward and provide young people the opportunity to pursue higher education. John established The Heily Foundation to provide tuition and living expenses to aspiring students and that will continue in John's legacy. John received an honorary doctorate from the University of Portland and was made a Kentucky Colonel for the business and employment opportunities he brought to Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He served on the board of Georgetown University, Zion Prep, Eastside Catholic and University of Portland.
Outside of work, John valued time with his friends and family. He loved watching the whales and sunsets in Maui and relaxing with Dee and his dog Cooper in the peace and tranquility of his home in Ruby Valley, Montana. He enjoyed golfing at Seattle Golf club and the camaraderie of friends at The Northwest Forum. His family was always his greatest joy. He was "luckier than good" to meet and marry Deeanna in 2001 and with open arms welcomed her children Peter Neu and Kelly (Roschele) Neu to the family. John deeply cherished his sons and was fiercely proud of their families; Patrick (Sunday) Heily, Andy (Courtney) Heily. He adored and was loved as "Pappy" by his precious grandchildren, Wyatt, Maggie and Duff. He dearly loved his sister, Timmie Hollomon, and her husband Jim was his best friend. He took pride in his nieces and nephews Steve (Lisa) Hollomon, Pete (Trina) Hollomon, Anne (Joe Baldwin), and had deep respect for his brother-in-law Mike (Barb) Maher.
And as John would say, "That's enough of that!"
The family would like to thank Dr. Henry Li and Dr. Jed Gordon for their compassion and expert medical care.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, September 26th at 10:00am at St. James Cathedral, 804-9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rainier Scholars, 2100 - 24th Ave. South, Seattle, WA 98144. rainierscholars.org
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019